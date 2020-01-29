Irish Country Women’s Association 2019

Pictured above ICA Ladies on a visit to Heywood Gardens, Co Laois. Standing: Anne Stapleton, Helen Murphy, Marie Condren, Geraldine Purcell, Geraldine Collum, Susan Geary, Bernie O'Dea, Teresa Devanney. Seated: Bridget Kennedy, Bridget Cahill, Josephine Burke, Nora Sheridan, Mary Gibbons

Templemore ICA was founded on January 16, 1962. It is still today a very vibrant Guild that meets on the first Thursday of every month in the Canon Noonan Day Care Centre at 8pm. It has an average monthly attendance of twenty members.

ICA has welcomed and helped many women integrate into the community and has been wonderful in providing lifelong friendships. The informal and relaxed atmosphere at our guild meetings, creates a very pleasant environment for everybody and this is evident in the participation of each individual in the various activities and discussions.

The members share their skills and talents and amuse us with funny stories, poetry, word puzzles and quiz, serious and not so serious. Every meeting concludes with the customary cupán tae and the all important chat.

Templemore ICA continues to encourage and promote the best of Irish culture, arts and crafts and has achieved great success over the years, winning at regional and national level in dancing, baking, crafts, flower arranging and photography to name but a few. The annual regional Irish Night/Oiche Gaeilge; celebrating Lá Le Pádraigh will be held in Holycross Community Hall on Thursday March 12 commencing at 7.30pm.

Thurles ICA are organising this event again this year. Last year was a resounding success, bhí an óiche go híontach ar fad agus táimíd lán cinnte go mbeidh sé níos fearr fós i mbliana.

Táimíd ag tnúth go mór le ceol, rince agus craic.

Each year the guild fundraises for Breast Cancer. The proceeds are sent to North Tipperary Hospice. Friends and families sponsor our “Walk In The Park”, the local Town Park, which is the hidden gem of Templemore. Last year we were joined by members from North Tipperary Federation. Local man Michael O'Brien gave a talk on various birds nesting in the park. His photographic demonstration of our feathered friends was awe inspiring.

Last year our annual “Trip Around Tipp” brought us to Clonmel Garden Centre, Ballyboy House, Clogheen and Mildred Stokes Killurney. For our summer outing we visited Abbeyleix museum followed by a visit to Emo House and gardens and we finished with dinner in Parker's Restaurant Roscrea Golf Club.

For our North Tipp Spring break we travelled to Wexford where we visited the JFK Memorial Park, Kennedy Homestead, Dunbrody famine ship and Hook Head. This spring we are going west to the award winning town of Westport, Co Mayo.

We look forward to welcoming back our current members and new members are always welcome.