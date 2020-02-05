Thurles girls lose their locks at Templemore College of Further Education

It was a spectacular day in the Hairdressing Department at Templemore College of Further Education recently.

Very brave volunteers from the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles got their beautiful locks cut off by the hairdressing students at TCFE. All for a wonderful charity ‘Little Princess Trust’ who provide free real hair wigs to children and young people up to age 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

This initiative was part of the 2nd year CSPE Action Project at The Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles. The students who selflessly donated their hair were 1st, 2nd, 3rd year students along with one 6th year student and a couple of staff members in the School.

Well done to a very hard days work from all the hairdressing students and teachers at TCFE and particularly to hairdressing teacher Patricia Prout for co-ordinating such a fantastic event.



Pictured are the Ursuline Secondary School Students