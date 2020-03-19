COMMUNITY
Devil’s Bit Macra county champions
Devil's Bit Macra Mens Basketball team. left to right Jack Doherty, John Keane, Jonathan Dwyer, Macra na Feirme President Thomas Duffy, Brian Shanahan, Brian McGarry
Basketball
A huge well done to our men’s basketball team who competed in the national finals on Sunday March 8. They put in a great effort but were beaten in the group stages.
Impromptu Debating
On Friday March 6 Caoimhe Egan, John Keane and Reanne O’Dwyer represented the club in the county round of impromptu debating. Caoimhe, Reanne and John beat off competition from both Nenagh Macra and Thurles Macra to be crowned county champions. They debated the topics “The HSE is not fit for purpose” and “Every voter should have to do a test before they can vote”. Best of luck in the national semi-finals.
Thurles Fun Run
Our members recently attended a fun run organised by Thurles Macra. All proceeds were for the Tipperary Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. Thanks to Thurles Macra for organising a fantastic event.
