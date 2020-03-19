St. Colmcille’s reach Volleyball National Finals

St. Colmcille's travelled to Portlaoise College on Tuesday March 10 to compete in this year's Regional Volleyball Finals. This year the Volleyball Association of Ireland have progressed their Primary School competitions from Spikeball to full rules Volleyball. St. Colmcille's had to adapt to this and since Christmas have been putting in massive practice to be ready for competition. 12 teams arrived in Portlaoise with the dream of qualifying for the National Finals but such was the challenge only the winners would progress. After 3 tough group games, a gruelling semi final win over Heath N.S from Laois and saving their best performance until last they overcame Scoil Mhuire from Ballymanny Co. Kildare. St. Colmcilles will now travel to Limerick for the National Finals in April