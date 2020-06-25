Design Team imminent for Templemore Town Hall

“This is the focal point of the town and it is great to see investment of this nature" - Cllr Noel Coonan

A design team will be appointed very soon for the refurbishment of the iconic Town Hall in Templemore town centre, it has been revealed this week.



Thurles Templemore Municipal District Manager Mr Eamon Lonergan informed members of the council that the €2.8million allocation is a major boost to the project. And, he added that the council has been in contact with the general public and there is a mutual understanding about the project and what is to be achieved.



Councillor Noel Coonan, Chairman of the MDC, welcomed the news and said that there is expected expenditure of close to €6million in the heart of Templemore town - a very significant sum of money which includes €3million for a voluntary housing project.



And, Cllr Coonan said that this investment will make a big difference to the town centre which is badly in need to attention.

“This is the focal point of the town and it is great to see investment of this nature because we need to ensure that we are breathing new life into our town centres. This is a great start for Templemore and when we get the design team in place for the Town Hall, we will really begin to see progress being made,” Cllr Coonan said.



Meanwhile, Cllr Eddie Moran has called for the Cluain Dara and Orchard Court estates in Templemore to be taken in charge by Tipperary County Council as soon as possible. There is a lot of work to be done in the estates, he said, and he said Tipperary County Council should take them in charge and look after them.



Planning officer Kieran Laddin said that the matter would be looked into.