Plans for Town Hall welcomed by Templemore Community Development Association

The recent announcement by Tipperary County Council of the proposed development of Templemore Town Hall as a Cultural and Enterprise Centre with Civic Plaza is welcomed by Templemore Community Development Association.

The project will provide long term socioeconomic benefits for the town of Templemore and its hinterland and ensure the long term conservation of the Town Hall as a major focal point and an immense source of pride within the community.

The Elected Members of Thurles Municipal District ensured the Town Hall was brought back into operation with an initial €500,000 set aside to undertake essential conservation and structural repairs to the building which have been completed.

Along with other key agencies, Templemore Community Development Association provided support and partnered with Tipperary County Council to develop the proposal. We understand that this collaborative approach proved invaluable in securing funding of €2,107,500 from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund and €702,500 from Tipperary County Council.

Immense thanks is due to the County Council for securing the funding and their willingness to engage with and listen to the views of the community.

The Council recently made a presentation on the project to the Consultative Group which includes three representatives from TCDA.

The presentation outlined the key features of the cultural and enterprise centre which will include an exhibition area that can accommodate a rolling museum, flexible learning study spaces, digital and lending space, enterprise space which can facilitate remote working and a community meeting room.

The Council is currently procuring for the engagement of an Architect led design team to prepare detailed designs and oversee the delivery of the project.

The submission of tenders closed on June 29, 2020. It is anticipated that the construction phase will commence in 2021 and be completed by early 2023.