Templemore U16 footballers defeat Rockvale Rovers in County Championship

There has been plenty of activity over the last few weeks with games galore.

Our Seniors began their campaign at home to Clonmel with the southerners building up a healthy first half lead.

The girls battled back really well in the second period but Clonmel held out to record victory. Round 2 sees us travel to Fethard tonight (Wed) to take on the home side. Throw-up here is 8pm.

In the Junior championship a very strong second half performance saw us defeat Cahir by seven points.

Our U-16’s (D) had a fine 6-9 to 5-1 victory over Rockvale Rovers in Templemore on Sunday evening last while our U-16 (A) team will face Boherlahan on Saturday 22.

Our U-14 team were defeated by a strong Holycross outfit in Ballycahill on Sunday 2 while the opposite proved to be the case in the U-12 championship last Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to Templetuohy who provided the opposition for a fine U-10 challenge game recently. A big thanks to our Covid supervisors for their hard work in ensuring the club continue to adhere to HSE guidelines and we encourage all associated with the club to remain vigilant against Covid.

Thanks also to all who contributed so generously to our fundraiser for Aoibheann's Pink Tie and North Tipperary Hospice- two very worthwhile charities.

