Historical win for Templemore Senior Ladies football team

Well done to our Senior team who made history recently when they recorded the club's first ever Senior Championship victory.

Travelling to take on a strong Fethard team in their own back yard was never going to be easy but the girls settled quickly and led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break. Back came Fethard after half-time to level the game at 0-9 apiece.

The girls dug deep however and they reasserted themselves to take control once more. Some great combination play resulted in the match winning goal which was finished to the net by Neassa Towey. Still Fethard poured forward but our young defence stood firm to hold out on a 1-11 to 0-11 scoreline. The girls now face Brian Borus on August 30.

Team: Aisling O'Toole, Ava Ormond, Grainne Gleeson, Maria Connolly, Grainne Hennessy, Iris Kaifer, Erin Bourke, Maria Curley, Louise Cadell, Elaine Fitzpatrick, Aine Delaney, Katie Delaney, Kate Cashman, Neassa Towey, Emma Fitzpatrick. Subs Used: Katie Bourke, Ruth Butler. Our U-14's had a fine victory over Ballyporeen on Friday last with very little separating the sides. The flood gates opened in the second half with goals galore before we ran out deserving winners on a 10-6 to 8-9 scoreline. Best on the day were Aoife Bergin, Mary Breslin and Kathlyn Treacy. Check out our facebook for the latest news, fixtures and results.