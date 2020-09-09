Great win for Templemore Under-16 ladies football team

There was great excitement at Our Lady’s pitch on Tuesday evening last as our U8 girls played Thurles Sarsfields in a challenge game. They showed a great level of skill and thoroughly enjoyed their evening out. Well done to all involved in organising and to the parents for their dedication to the children. Team: Caoimhe Kennedy, Moira Ormond, Tess McGrath, Sinead Bourke, Seoidin Barrett, Isla Fogarty, Faye O'Brien, Kate Noonan, Holly Larkin, Leah Maloney Sage, Kayleigh Buckley, Clìona Cahill, Ellen Cahill, Mèabh O'Brien, Lucia Keane, Megan Cheshire, Ellie Mae O'Shea, Emma Nolan, Clìodhna Broderick, Maura Meade.

On Saturday our U12s continued their winning ways when they had a decisive win over Moycarkey. It was another great team display with very strong performances all over the field. Brid Delaney and Julie Grey were dominant outfield while Kate Nevin, Zara Hennessy, Laurie Mullen and Lauren Shanahan fought hard up front and were very accurate. Final score: 5-7 to 0-1. A big thanks to Martin Grey for facilitating the live streaming of this game.

On Sunday evening our U16’s (Team 1) travelled to Galtee for their second round game. Jill Johnston was quick off the mark with an excellent goal after two minutes. This was quickly followed by the first of Kate Delaney’s four goals, her second coming three minutes later while Dani Ryan also found the net to effectively kill the game in the opening quarter. Galtee rallied to land 1-4 from play but Templemore dominant in all areas of the field and led 4-5 to 1-6 at the short whistle. Delaney added goals three and four in the second half to bring her personal tally to 4-4 as Templemore ran out comfortable 6-8 to 2-12 winners. Next up is Fethard away on September 20 before we face Moycarkey at home in our final group game on October 4th.

Our U-14’s host St. Patrick’s this coming Saturday at 11am.

