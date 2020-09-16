Contract signed on new Templemore Town Hall cultural and enterprise centre

Pictured back row: Tim Mulvihill, Associate Director, EML Architects; Deirdre O'Shea, Senior Staff Officer, Tipperary County Council, Eamon Lonergan, A/Director of Services, Tipperary County Council

Front row:-Councillor Noel Coonan, Cathaoirleach, Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council is delighted to announce that EML Architects have been awarded the contract for the provision of consultancy services for the design and delivery of Templemore Town Hall Cultural & Enterprise Centre with Civic Plaza. Contract signing took place on Friday, September 4, 2020.

EML Architects which was established in 1983 are highly renowned in providing a quality service with emphasis in particular on high design awareness and cost control. Their high standard of service is particularly evident in the County Council District Offices at Castle Avenue, Thurles which was completed in December, 2016.

This project could not be achieved without the continued support and input of Templemore Community Development Association who identified the need for the repurposing and reuse of Templemore Town Hall in their 5 year Templemore Community Action Plan which was launched in 2019.

The Association worked in tandem with the Council in securing funding of €2,107,500.00 under the Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Development Fund towards achieving this goal. This has been further enhanced by Tipperary County Council through match funding of €702,500.00. Templemore Community Development Association have emphasised their continued commitment to working with the Council in order to bring this project to fruition. Their invaluable contributions are very much appreciated.

The project is set to be completed in December, 2022 which will ensure the long term conservation of an iconic building that will bring long term socio economic benefits to the town of Templemore and its hinterland and increase the vitality, viability and vibrancy of the town centre.