Templemore Ladies Football Club compete in two county finals this week

This week will see the club make a bit of history as they compete in two County finals.

Such was the desire to get back playing the numbers allowed us to enter both a Senior and Junior team in the championship. Despite a defeat to Clonmel in their opening game our Seniors recorded an excellent win over Fethard. A cracking draw in our final game with Brian Boru’s wasn’t enough to qualify from the group as we lost out on score difference.

With eight teams in the championship the bottom two in each group contest the Senior B competition where we now meet Fethard once again. The match takes place under lights in Ballyporeen on Thursday night at 8pm.

Our Junior Ladies travel to Littleton on Saturday for a 2pm throw-in as they take on Rockvale Rovers in the Junior C Plate final. We wish all the ladies and management of both teams, Alan Kavanagh, Claire Fitzpatrick, Katie Lynagh and Brendan Hoare, all the best in their bid for silverware.

Hard luck to our U-16’s (Team 1) who lost out to Fethard on Sunday last on a 6-6 to 3-10 scoreline. They now face Moycarkey in their final game with victory a must. Our U-12’s continued their winning ways with a 3-7 to 2-2 victory over Boherlahan to qualify for a quarter-final in a fortnight’s time.

