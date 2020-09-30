Templemore Ladies Football news

Fethard provided the opposition in the County Senior B final which took place under lights in Ballyporeen last Thursday night.

The girls were slight favourites going into the game having defeated the Southerners earlier in the year but it didn’t quite work out on the night with their second half goal proving the difference.

The girls worked hard and had plenty of possession but couldn’t convert the chances created. Fethard ran out 1-8 to 0-7 winners and we wish them all the best in their Munster campaign.

Saturday saw us travel to Littleton to take on Rockvale Rovers in the Junior C Plate final. A strong first half showing had us four points up at the break but despite a great goalkeeping performance from Katie Lynagh, Rockvale’s strong second half surge proved too much for a young Templemore side as they won on a 4-3 to 1-6 score-line.

Thanks to Alan Kavanagh, Claire Fitzpatrick, Katie Lynagh and Brendan Hoare for all their time and effort throughout the year. Thanks also to Martin Grey for streaming both games.

In juvenile action our U-14’s had a fine 7-10 to 5-6 victory over Templetuohy in their final group game to qualify for a semi-final which takes place on October 10.

Our U-12 A team are at home to Ardfinnan tonight (Wed) in the County Quarter-Final. Throw-in at Our Lady’s field is at 6.15pm.

Our U-16 (Team 1) are at home to Moycarkey on Sunday evening at 5pm. Team 2 are playing Rockvale Rovers in the D semi-final with no fixture at time of going to print so please see our Facebook page for updated fixtures. Thanks to Moycarkey for U-8 challenge games last week.