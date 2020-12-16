Clonmore Astro-Turf fundraising project
Mr Paul Fogarty of Our Lady's Templemore, with students Ciarán O'Shea, Carol Noonan and Kieran Martin (all past pupils of Clonmore N.S.), supporting Clonmore National School's 'BE A PLAYER, BUY A SQUARE!' Astroturf fundraising campaign. If you would like to support please visit www.clonmorens.ie for details or go fund me page clonmore-ns-astroturf-development
Picture: Seamus Bourke
