Signage and surfacing in the pipeline for dangerous road at Templetouhy

Having raised the issue of a dangerous stretch of road at Templetouhy (R502) on many occasions with Road Engineers at Municipal District meeting, Cllr. Shane Lee is pleased to note that an allocation of €90,000 for this road is included in this years funding for Regional and Local Roads.



Officials have confirmed that the road is included for a low cost Safety Scheme for 2021, which will include new road surface dressing along with the erection of signage. This will greatly enhance safety for motorists.



This stretch of road has been the scene of numerous accidents during icy weather and the Lowry Team Councillor remained committed to highlighting the matter and to getting the issues addressed.



"I gave a commitment to the people of Templetouhy that I would do all in my power to have this problem solved. Today I fulfilled that promise. I wish to thank Tipperary Council Engineers for working on this with me and for highlighting the case with the Department to secure this funding. Having spoken with some residents in the village I am happy to say that this news has been very well received," Cllr. Lee said.