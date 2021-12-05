About town in Templemore

Templemore
Loughmore Cards
Congratulations to our Senior hurling team on their victory in the County final. The results from last Sunday night’s game were:
13 games Jimmy and Veronica Muldowney
10 games Mary Maher and Jacob Fairbrother
20th game Sean Moynihan and Phil McGrath
Raffle: PJ Meade Martina Kelly Margaret Bourke
Game in the hall every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.
St. Vincent de Paul
Our National Appeal takes place on December 11/12th. There will be church gate collections in local parishes. Thank you to the priests for their cooperation. Other options to donate are the blue envelopes which are available in the church and can be returned to us c/o Templemore Community Services on Bank Street. Your kind donation will help to take away stress and sleepless nights for people in difficulty. Thank you for your loyal support which enables SVP to assist. Applications for Christmas assistance must be in by November 30th. We welcome volunteers to join SVP. If you can spare a little time please apply to info.midwest@svp.ie. Garda vetting is required.
Killea NS
Fodder and Fuel Auction will take place after noon Mass on Sunday 12th December outside the Community Hall. We look forward to the continued support of our parents and community.
Templemore Ladies FC
In U-19 action Team 2 have qualified for the County D final following victory over Fethard on Sunday last. Angela Gleeson’s goal was the difference at the break as Templemore led by 1-2 to 0-2. A Fethard major tied it up just after the break but goals from Molly Nevin and another from Gleeson proved too much for Fethard as the girls ran out 3-7 to 2-3 winners. Best of luck to all in the final. Team 1 also faced Fethard but a failure to turn possession into scores cost them in the end as they bowed out of this years championship. Big thanks to all those who trained the team and we look forward to seeing the girls back in '22.
Post Office moves
This Friday (Dec 3rd) at 4pm saw the Post Office on Main Street close its doors. The Hassey family have operated here since 1975. But fear not folks as the business will reopen in Eurospar on the opposite side of the square. Keep an eye out for next week’s edition which will feature the history of the Post Office in the town.
