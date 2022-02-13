Search

13 Feb 2022

Syrian Food Faie was a tasty success in Templemore

Some of those who attended the Syrian Foor Fair in Templemore

Reporter:

local contributor

13 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thank You Ireland - was the message on a special cake to mark the occasion

“Thanks Ireland” - the message on a delicious gateau, captured the genial spirit of the gathering in the Old Courthouse in Bank Street, at lunchtime on Thursday last.


The five Syrian families now living in Templemore, provided the many visitors with an opportunity to sample Syrian food, including stuffed vine leaves, kibbeh and tabula.


The Syrian Food Fair was organised by the Tipperary Refugee Resettlement Programme, an opportunity for local people to meet and mingle with their new neighbours.


Children of the five families are now comfortably settled into the primary and secondary schools and have joined sports and youth clubs. Transition year students enjoyed the experience of meeting the parents of their Syrian classmates and partaking of the refreshments.


Visitors were very impressed with the effort and determination shown by our new neighbours to settle in and adapt to Irish life and especially the enthusiasm of adults and children alike in furthering their studies.


All enjoyed the variety of colours and tastes of Syrian food shared at the event.

