24 Mar 2022

Mary D'Estelle-Roe to launch her book this week

A Granny's Journey Through the Pandemic will be launched in the Templemore Arms

Mary d'Estelle-Roe pictured with her book

Mary D'Estelle-Roe pictured with her book

24 Mar 2022 2:28 PM

Like so many people all over the world, Templemore lady Mary D’Estelle-Roe discovered a hidden talent during the recent pandemic.


Confined to barracks for so long people had to adapt to a new way of life and for Mary it was poetry that became her companion during those long Covid lockdowns.


While she had previously dabbled a small bit with the pen her writings took on a life of their own over the last two years. Sitting at home, looking out the window, wondering what was coming next, along with the fear of the unknown brought ideas from her innermost thoughts.


Mary wrote almost daily and generated quite a following on Facebook. Her busy, almost never at home lifestyle, had been turned upside down and her poetry brought great joy and comfort to all her readers.


Mary has now decided to put her poems into print and will launch her new book of poetry “ A Granny’s Journey through the Pandemic” in the Templemore Arms on this Thursday, March 24, at 8pm.


Both St. Joseph’s and St. Colmcille’s Primary schools in Templemore have recently acquired brand new ASD units which are a marvellous addition to the town and provide excellent, much needed care, to children suffering with Autism.


Mary is very keen to point out that this is the sole objective in producing the book and that all profits from it will go towards supporting the units.
So please make a note in your diary and come along to support Mary on her big night.

