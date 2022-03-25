Out and about in Templemore

Loughmore Cards

10 games: P.J. Meade and Paddy Mahony Bridget O Dea and Sean Gleeson

9 games: Tom Nolan and Mike Webster Eddie Grant and Miriam Martin.

20th game: Michael Martin and Sean Lee.

Raffle: Denis Carroll Michael Martin Paddy Joyce.

Game every Sunday night. All welcome.



Spring Clean

A Spring clean of the roads in Loughmore will take place from March 25 - 27. The Tidy Village will provide a skip which will be placed at the picnic area. Anyone requiring bags, gloves or pickers please contact Sean Gleeson.



Saint Vincent de Paul

Would you like to spread a little kindness?

By volunteering with SVP, offering a little time and using your unique talents ,you might make the world a brighter place and ease the burden of worries for somebody in your community. Thanks to our generous donors, SVP can offer practical help in times of difficulty but people also need the personal touch, a visit, a sympathetic ear and encouragement until they get back on their feet. This is where your natural kindness as a volunteer would make a difference. Training is provided. To consider becoming a volunteer please consult SVP.ie for information and application.



BT Harps

The big game this week featured our U-15 Girls who faced Mungret of Limerick in the Regional Cup. The girls played well right throughout the contest and Megan O’Reilly deservedly headed them in front. The Limerick side rallied to level but once again the Harps piled on the pressure in search of a winner. Try as they might they couldn’t find a way through and when Mungret broke on the counter they were awarded a penalty which duly converted to advance to the next round.



In U-`16 boys action two goals from Oisin O’Dwyer and one apiece from Dylan Quinlan and Ciaran O’Shea gave the lads a comfortable 4-0 victory away to Lough Derg. The same two sides clashed in the U-13 A league. Sean Burke (2) and Shane Ryan were on target as the sides shared six goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw. The B team also clashed with Moneygall where a brace from Daniel Groome and another from Dominik Boroch saw the Harps come out 3-1 on top.



Finally the A team went down 2-0 to Nenagh while the B team had a comfortable win over Shinrone.