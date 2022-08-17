Charlie Magill walks the length of Ireland, passing through Templemore

Charlie Magill (third from right) pictured outside JK Brackens GAA grounds
Well done to Antrim native, Charlie Magill, who recently undertook the mammoth task of walking from West Cork to North Antrim to raise money for Parental Alienation Ireland.
Charlie walked 26 miles for 14 consecutive days, stopping off at the nearest GAA club each evening, where he rested overnight and prepared for the following day’s walk.
Charlie stayed with JK Brackens on the night of Wednesday, July 27 before heading off to Kinnity the following morning. He eventually arrived back in Glenarm, County Antrim, on August 7. Well done, Charlie
