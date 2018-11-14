Thurles' Grainne is Belfast Classic Hall of Fame ambassador

With just under three weeks left until the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic is underway, tournament organisers Sport Changes Life have announced Irish International ladies captain, and Thurles star Grainne Dwyer, as a tournament ambassador.

Grainne, a past pupil of the Presentation secondary school, has received many awards and honours throughout a glittering career in the game and this latest honour is up there with those others.

Big basketball will return to Belfast from 29th November – December 1 and Grainne’s success highlights just how widely popular this growing sport is becoming across the island of Ireland.

Grainne’s exceptional and inspirational basketball career has seen her play nationally for Ireland and Cork-based club Fr Mathews.



Grainne O'Dwyer in action.

Grainne’s accolades include six national cup titles, six league titles, three cup final MVPs, one league final MVP and three Irish Times January Player of the Month awards.

Commenting on her ambassadorship role for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic Grainne said, “Being named as the only female ambassador for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic is a real honour. I have been playing basketball in Ireland and for Ireland for a long time so to be recognised alongside other Irish basketball legends is a huge privilege. Its brilliant to see how basketball is growing and diversifying as a sport throughout Ireland and I am extremely happy to be flying the flag for women’s basketball.”

“We are delighted to have Grainne on board as one of a diverse number of tournament ambassadors for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic,” added Marc Mulholland, Executive Director for the Belfast Classic. “Grainne is a great role model for basketball in Ireland and especially for young girls hoping to achieve high through the sport,” he added.