Rahealty CCTV is live after great community response

The tightly knit community of Rahealty, just outside Thurles, and its surrounds, has taken a major initiative to make their area more safe, by fundraising for, purchasing and installing their own CCTV at various locations.

This forward thinking move by the community is designed to help prevent burglaries and thefts from the region - the community has been particularly badly hit in recent years with multiple burglaries taking place in homes, business premises and farms.

Having formed a committee to tackle this project, a decision was taken to self finance the CCTV, thereby cutting out a raft of red tape which has been prohibitive for many other like-minded communities.

“We the committee of Rahealty community centre are delighted to announce that our local CCTV system is now live. Our mission is to provide a CCTV system for the Rahealty area as a crime prevention measure for our local community,” a statement from the committee to the Tipperary Star stated this week.

The statement continues: “This initiative was born out of a local response to the various amounts of burglaries and break-ins in the said area. We held two public meetings that were attended and supported by our local community and it was proposed to proceed with a CCTV system. We would like to thank the local community and businesses in the area for their financial support and Tom Quinlan of TQ Electrical for the installation of the CCTV system.

“A mission statement was drawn up and data control officers appointed to liaise with the Gardai in the event of a crime in the area. This CCTV system cannot be accessed for any other reason. This is not a time for us to be complacent in tackling crime and criminals but we certainly believe it will make our local area a bit safer to live in.”

The committee is chaired by Independent Tipperary County Councillor David Doran and members of the team have been overwhelmed with the response to the appeal for financial assistance. However, the response is also a reflection of the level of frustration amongst members of the general public at the amount of burglaries and thefts which have taken place.

The hope is that the state-of-the-art CCTV will act as a preventative measure and will also be a vital took when it comes to Gardai investigating matters in the years to come.