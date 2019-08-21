Thurles man raises the Tricolour at Croke Park on Sunday last for the All-Ireland senior hurling final

Private Michael Murphy (centre) hoisted the Tricolour at Croke Park on Sunday last for the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Son of Paul and Bridget Murphy, Michael is grandson of the late Michael Murphy, who captained Tipperary to win the All-Ireland senior hurling final in 1964 - 55 years ago. He is also a grand nephew of the the recently deceased John Coffey, formerly of Boherlahan Dualla, who was the oldest ever All-Ireland senior hurling medalist, having been on the Tipperary team in 1945 - the last surviving member of that team up to last week, when he passed away, aged 102. John Coffey was remembered in Croke Park at the All-Ireland - a special day for Michael Murphy, who is a barracks colleague of Kilkenny corner back Paul Murphy