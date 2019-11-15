Don't forget to get along to the big fashion blitz in Thurles tomorrow (Saturday)

A real chance to pick up a bargain at Lamh Chunta, Bohernanave with all proceeds going to charity

A Second Chance Fashion Blitz for Charity will be held in Lámh Chunta at Bohernanave Church on Saturday November 16 from 1-7:00pm and will give shoppers the ideal chance to find a bargain ahead of the Christmas party season.



This is the second such event organised by a group of local ladies and the proceeds from the sale of all the items, which are in excellent condition, will be going towards Cameo Care and Thurles Care.



Last year's fashion blitz saw scores of people donating fabulous almost-new ladies clothes, footwear and handbags. In fact, the volume of such quality items was such that the organisers are NOT seeking additional items this time round - they already have a magnificent store of stock which will suit people of all ages and fashion sense.



This one day sale has a maximum price tag of €30, so absolute value is guaranteed for anybody who comes through the doors of Lámh Chunta on the day.



A spokesperson for the organisers told The Tipperary Star, “The last time the event exceeded our expectations with the response from the community near and far. There was a great atmosphere and the event turned out to be a great, glitzy social occasion.”



Indeed, the reaction from customers who attended the event was very positive with many finding it hard to accept the tremendous value being offered for garments which were practically new. And, more of the same - and even better - is promised on Saturday 16.



The organising committee includes Eileen Coffey, Marette Dunphy, Ailish Clancy and Margaret Corcoran. They would love to see you in Lámh Chunta on the day. All are welcome.