Tipperary chef James Dunne is Chef Takeover participant

A showcase of years of hard work, creativity and finesse is on the menu when the final-year BA (Hons) in Culinary Arts students from Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) take over the kitchen of Bellissimo restaurant in Waterford for four unmissable nights from March 24-27.

And, in their midst will be Thurles man James Dunne, a past pupil of Colaiste Mhuire, Thurles.

James fell into this line of work by complete accident, having originally attended college to study animation. However, he discovered a lifelong passion for fine food in San Francisco, after leaving home “barely able to boil an egg”. The hard work paid off, and James most recently worked as a lecturer in culinary arts at the Manukau Institute of Technology, Auckland.

From Graigue, Thurles, he is one of 12 students who have created tasting menus with a strong focus on exceptional local produce and will be working the kitchen at the event in a variety of roles, from head chef to pastry specialist.

Tickets are €60 each for a six-course tasting menu and booking is essential.

People who wish to support James Dunne can book their tables at www.cheftakeover.com.

This event is presented by WIT, Pallas Foods and ABP in partnership with Bellissimo restaurant. It aims to highlight how creative and rewarding a career as a chef can be.

We wish James well in the project.