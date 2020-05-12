Planning permission sought for 36 new Thurles houses

An exciting planning application which has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the construction of 36 new houses at Stradavoher, Thurles has been broadly welcomed by public representatives who have once again highlighted the shortage of public and private housing in The Cathedral Town.



Cahillclass Properties Ltd, a company registered in Mallow, has applied for planning for this multi-million Euro development which, if granted and constructed, will transform the locality and provide much needed accommodation, right opposite Thurles Retail Park - formerly Thurles Industrial Estate.



The proposal was lodged with Tipperary County Council on April 9, but was returned as an incomplete application. It was then re-submitted last week and the expected decision date is down for July 22 - this may be extended due to the Covid-19 restrictions in order to allow more time for submissions and public observations .

The application is for :11 two bedroom townhouses; 21 three bedroom townhouses; and 4 three bedroom semi-detached dwellings.



On top of the Brú na Manach 122 house proposal for Mitchel Street/Bohernamona Road, which was refused by An Bord Pleanala but which is expected to be revised and resubmitted, and other projects at Stanwix Village, Kickham Street and Mill Road, Thurles could see in the region of 200 new units coming on board soon to compliment the 34 unit Monastery Close development by Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association which opened earlier in the year.



And, according to Cllrs Seamus Hanafin and Jim Ryan, each unit is badly needed in a town which has seen few builds over the last decade. “I welcome the proposal but it will need to take cognisance of the businesses and residents which border the site because that is a very busy part of Thurles,” Cllr Hanafin said.

Cllr Jim Ryan added: “There is a huge shortage of houses in Thurles, so this is good news.”



