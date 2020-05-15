Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly in meeting with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly has joined Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin in sharing thoughts on the reopening of places of worship over the course of the summer with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his officials.

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly

The three Archbishops are the President, Vice President and Secretary, respectively, of the Irish Episcopal Conference. They Church shared information on the work that is being done at all levels to develop a national Church plan for the safe reopening and emphasised it will play its part in applying public health measures to ensure the health and safety of its congregation.

Archbishop Kieran is looking forward to the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles and other churches of the Archdiocese opening under restrictions next week.