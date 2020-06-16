Cllr Sean Ryan calls for action on Grange village speeding

"A number of people have contacted me about this and it is a big concern for locals," Cllr Ryan said.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean Ryan has asked for mobile speed cameras to be deployed in Grange village where reports of speeding vehicles have been highlighted.

Cllr Ryan was speaking at the monthly meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council when he asked the engineering staff to use the cameras to collate data so as to ascertain if traffic calming measures may be necessary to prevent vehicles from speeding through the picturesque village at the outer reaches of the District.

