Arrests under last week's Operation Coronation - which included Tipperary - now totals 20

Further searches were conducted and an additional six people were arrested in relation to Operation Coronation which swept across Tipperary last week.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 17, further searches resulted in the recovery of €40,000 cash along with evidence relating to the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Eleven (11) bank accounts were frozen containing in excess of €200,000. Three high-value cars were also seized along with evidence of the accumulation of wealth from suspected drug trafficking. A fourth car was seized for having no valid insurance.

A further six people were arrested during the course of the evening.

On the morning of Saturday, June 20 a search was also conducted on waste ground in Prospect, Co. Limerick. Two firearms and an extendable taser baton were seized during the course of this search, all of which were concealed in plastic wrapping.

Update on arrests:

Nine (9) persons were charged in relation to the sale and supply of controlled drugs and have all appeared before court.

One (1) person arrested for possession of crack cocaine and heroin has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Three (3) persons arrested on penal/bench warrants have also appeared before court.

Five (5) persons arrested for money laundering offences have been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

One (1) person arrested for drug trafficking offences has since been charged and has appeared before court.

One (1) person arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.