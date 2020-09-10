State-of-the-art Thurles Recycling Centre opened this week

The new state-of-the-art Thurles Recycling Centre, based at the former Dinan's Timber yard at the old Sugar Factory, Cabra Road, opened its doors for the first time this week and is seen as a major fillip to the locality.



For many years there had been calls to have a civic amenity site operated by the local authority, located in Thurles town. However, despite many false dawns, it never happened and Holycross man Ray Nally, owner of Killenyarda Construction decided to expand his business into this whole area and to provide a fully regulated and compliant bring-centre which is accessible to home owners, businesses and anyone wishing to dispose of their waste in an environmentally friendly and appropriate manner.



The centre, located towards the rear of the former Thurles Sugar Factor property, has been transformed into a spacious, easily accessible facility. It had previously housed Tipperary Pipes and Dinan's Timber yard, but had fallen into disrepair, having been vandalised and burned, and all of the wires, cables and other ancillaries stripped bare. It meant a major refurbishment was required and Ray has invested heavily to bring the facility up to the very stringent standards required by Tipperary County Council, which has fully inspected, approved and supported the initiative.



The construction phase saw employment a large team of local contractors and this week, seven people took up full employment at the centre, including Ray, who has been involved in construction for over 20 years, and who is the General Manager; his son Raymie who studied Environmental Management at LIT, Tipperary; and Phil O'Sullivan who has over fifteen years managing civic amenity sites in Limerick and has vast experience of the industry.

And, in this recycling centre, the management really has bought into the whole recycling theme, by restoring and refurbishing the buildings using recycled materials where possible, and also the various skips and buckets throughout the site have been given a new lease of life having been on the scrap heap for a long time.



General household waste will also be accepted at the site and this will be housed in a massive sealed container which will then be dealt with by a certified local waste contractor. No household waste will be stored in the yard itself but will be in the sealed container.



Thurles Recycling Centre is a totally private venture with no grants or governmental aid whatsoever. The site is owned by Ray Nally and he has invested significantly to ensure that surface water, waste water, sewerage etc is dealt with appropriately and that the ground conditions in the fully concrete yard are customer friendly and easy to negotiate. There is also a certified weigh bridge on-site with the most modern equipment included to ensure accuracy and ease of drop-off.

The centre is monitored 24/7 by local company Mynet from Cashel and Ray is very happy that the site is up and running, and working very efficiently.



With new laws passed in 2018, people are now required to prove where their waste goes. This means that presenting at Thurles Recycling Centre makes the facility ideal for people who do not have their bins collected. They will receive their receipt which is proof of proper disposal of their waste. There will always be staff on-hand at the facility to assist people in unloading their waste.



The Thurles Recycling Centre website is www.thurlesrecyclingcentre.com or alternatively give a call to 0504 22826; or 089 6175941 to have all your queries answered.