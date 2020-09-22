MIC Launches Interactive Virtual Orientation Tour of Thurles and Limerick campus'

This week saw the launch of Mary Immaculate College’s (MIC) Interactive Virtual Orientation as the College prepares to open its doors, both physically and virtually, to over 5,000 new and returning students at both its Limerick and Thurles campuses.

Developed in response to COVID-19, and the new reality students consequently find themselves in, this multi-media digital interactive platform will form a central part of the digital student orientation programme for first-year students in addition to acting as an essential resource for MIC’s entire student population, to refer to throughout the coming academic year.

According to Ciara Ní Shúilleabháin, Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at MIC, "This virtual interactive platform was designed specifically with the new student in mind, to assist them in navigating the College’s campuses, services and supports in the possible absence of physical access to these services as we continue to live, work and study with COVID-19 in our midst."

The platform is structured into seven key chapters and features student-led video tours of both the Limerick and Thurles campuses and respective towns, 360-degree videos and photography of teaching facilities and key offices, student testimonials and animated campus maps. It also touches on the history, heritage and culture of the College while demonstrating the quality facilities and experiences available at MIC for new students.

This comprehensive multi-media project, developed in conjunction with Piquant Media, is the first in a series of interactive platforms to be developed by MIC in the creation of a digital campus. Engaging and dynamic each of the virtual platforms are purposeful, high quality and present MIC as an institute of academic excellence.