Return removed bollards to Thurles street, says Cllr Peter Ryan

The bollards were taken off Butler, Iona and Inisfallen Avenues

Fine Gael Cllr Peter Ryan has called for the bollards at Butler Avenue to be reinstalled after they were taken up to allow for roadworks.

Speaking at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Council, Cllr Ryan said that he has raised this matter on a number of occasions and the time is long overdue to replace the bollards which did their job very effectively.

Fine Gael Counciillor Peter Ryan

Cllr Ryan added that cars are constantly mounting the footpaths all the time now and the bollards need to be put back in place in order to protect pedestrians..