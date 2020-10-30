Thurles Parish news

Masses for the Holy Souls will be offered throughout November with envelopes for names available in the Churches.

NOVEMBER: MONTH OF THE HOLY SOULS

FEAST OF ALL SAINTS:

Sunday November 1



MASSES FOR THE HOLY SOULS

Will be offered at the weekday and weekend Masses throughout the month of November. November envelopes are available at back of both

Churches and in the Parish Office. Completed lists can be placed in the boxes provided in either Church or the Parish Centre. You can also contact the Parish Office if you wish to have the names of your loved ones included in the November Masses.

NOVEMBER PRAYER & REMEMBRANCE

On November 1 at 3.00pm the bishops and priests of Ireland will lead a short service of prayer to dedicate the month of November to Remembrance of the Dead and Prayer for the

Bereaved. This service will be live streamed from the Cathedral at 3.00 p.m.

on Sunday next, November 1. Please note Cathedral will close at 2.30 p.m. and reopen for personal prayer at 3.30 p.m. approximately.

LITURGY FOR THE FAITHFUL DEPARTED

Live-Streamed from the Cathedral, Sunday November 15 7.00 p.m. We will remember all who have lost a loved one and all who have died in the past year.

MEMORIAL LIGHTS

Available in the Parish Centre for those who wish to light a candle in memory of their loved ones. In line with current Covid-19 Restrictions we are unable to have our annual Parish

Cemetery Sunday as we have done in previous years.



VISITING OF THE SICK & FIRST FRIDAY CALLS

First Friday house visits and other pastoral house visits have ceased except in the case of emergency.



WORLD MISSION SUNDAY

Sincere thanks to all who contributed to this Collection. We greatly appreciate your generosity – however we understand if you are unable to contribute during these difficult times.



RECENTLY DECEASED

The following were prayed for at Mass in Thurles parish at the weekend.

Jason Carey, Mallow, Co. Cork, formerly Innisfallen Avenue.

Thomas (Tommy) Moriarty, Moyne Village, formerly Kylemakill, Moyne.

Jonathan Devitt, Enniskerry.