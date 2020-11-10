Tipp TD's likely to go with vote of no confidence in the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

If it were up to the TD's of Tipperary, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar would likely lose the vote of no confidence this evening being tabled against him by the Sinn Fein party over his part of the leaking of confidential documents to Dr Maitiu OTuathail.

The TD's will vote on the issue this evening, but the government has tabled a counter vote of confidence in the former Taoiseach which basically means that Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens - partners in government - will have to vote in favour of the Tánaiste. He may also pick up other votes from Independents, with Deputy Michael Lowry considered a strong possibility as a result of his dealings with the FG party and Minister Varadkar.

Tipperary's FF TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill is also likely to vote in favour of the Tánaiste as he will have to vote with the party dictat, or else risk losing the whip. This is a move which is irking many FF people at grassroots with one telling tipperarylive.ie -"I didn't see Varadkar and his FG colleagues rushing to defend Dara Calleary or Barry Cowen when they ran into bother and yet here we are jumping in to save his skin. It does not sit easy with most people in our cumann anyway. There seems to be a lot of double standarding going on here and if the vote was open with no sanction, it would be a far different outcome," one source said.

Likely to be on the side of no confidence in the Tánaiste are Tipperary TD's Deputy Martin Browne (SF) whose party have put forward the motion; Deputy Mattie McGrath (Ind) and Labour leader Deputy Alan Kelly.

At this juncture, the Tánaiste is likely to win the vote but the fact that is taking place at all is undermining confidence in the government and driving wedges between the government partners.