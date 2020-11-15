New water supply for Thurles and District coming on board soon

15,000 people will be catered for with the new supply

After the completion of a huge body of work over a number of years, a new water supply for over 15,000 people in Thurles, Borrisleigh, Ballycahill and Holycross is due to be introduced over the coming weeks.



The Thurles Regional Water Supply Scheme will provide a safe and secure water supply to the area and will promote sustainable development in the region, Irish Water says.



Up to now, drinking water for this area has been supplied from eight separate sources. These sources are vulnerable and are limited in capacity, the company says. The new water treatment plant is located on a site in Killeenyarda, near Holycross with a new intake and pumping station on the River Clodiagh at Rathkennan.



The new plant is being brought into commission over the coming weeks. As a result consumers may notice slight changes in taste due to the natural characteristics of the new supply. Network modifications may also cause disturbance to the pipelines causing discoloration in drinking water in some areas, Irish Water says.



This is a normal part of the commissioning process and the water remains safe to drink. Discoloured water can usually be cleared by running the cold water tap in the kitchen for a few minutes until the water runs clear.



If customers have any queries they can contact the customer care team at 1850 278 278.