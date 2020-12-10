Contract signed for ten new homes in Mullinahone

Tipperary County Council has this week signed a contract for the development of ten new homes at Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, which upon completion will be also known as Killaghy Crescent.



The scheme, which comprises two no. two bedroom, two storey houses and eight no. three bedroom, two storey A2 rated houses, will also include roads, footpaths, underground services, drainage systems, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping, open spaces, connection to existing sewers and watermain and all associated site works. The project has a construction value of €1.97 million (including VAT).



Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Michael Smith welcomed the signing of the contract and said: “This scheme at Tipperary will deliver high-quality homes to families and people from Tipperary County Council’s housing list. These units will be finished to the highest standards and will provide people a place they can be proud to call home.”



Tipperary County Council`s Chief Executive, Joe MacGrath added: “Tipperary County Council is eagerly anticipating delivery of these homes and will continue to work with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government; developers, builders and other stakeholders to continue the delivery of new social housing across our County.”



Sinéad Carr, Director of Services for Housing with Tipperary County Council thanked the design team led by C. J. Falconers and Associates Architects and added: “We are delighted to be working with Semiton Ltd. on this scheme who will construct these much needed homes. This development complements schemes already under construction across the county with further schemes planned for Bansha, Donohill and Ballyclerihan to commence construction in 2021.”