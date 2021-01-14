Thurles River walk work by 'elves' is undone with shrubs stolen

The local “elves” as they are referred to by our caller took it upon themselves to do something about the river walk and they took advice on which plants would be the best to sow in the area.

Local efforts to beautify the much used natural resource of the River Suir Walk from Thomond Road to Clongour in Thurles have been undermined by the recent theft of shrubs from the region - an act which has angered many people who use the walkway.



The issue was brought to the attention of tipperarylive by a local resident who is a regular walker in the area and who expressed disgust that somebody would go to the trouble of removing the shrubs that somebody else had planted to help enhance the walkway.



“We in Thurles are blessed to have a facility like our River walk by the banks of the Suir. This popular walk I refer to, runs from the Swinging Gate at Thomond Road and finishes at the matching gate at Clongour.

“This little piece of heaven allows us to forget our troubles and take in the natural beauty of the area in the company of all kinds of wildlife including swans with their signets, otters at play, birds of all kinds.

The River Walk along the banks of ther Suir in Thurles, taken during the recent snow.



“Recently, in an attempt to improve the walk further, a few local “elves” spent some time tidying up the walk by removing rubbish from the river banks, cutting back brambles and sowing shrubs for everyone to enjoy.

“To my horror, I see the recently sown shrubs have been stolen. As a Thurles person, I am not proud and I am left asking myself, is this what we have come to?



“I know my sentiments are shared by a big community of regular river walkers and we hope our elves do not throw in the towel. We have a great town and a great facility here and with a little encouragement, well, who knows?



The local “elves” as they are referred to by our caller took it upon themselves to do something about the river walk and they took advice on which plants would be the best to sow in the area. And, they went to the trouble and personal expense of purchasing the plants and engaging in the work, without any thought of recompense or credit - they did it simply to help enhance the river walk which is a very popular walkway at the back of Thurles Shopping Centre and the under construction new Lidl store on the former Erin Foods site.



Much of the planting efforts took place at the Thomond Road end of the walkway, but a significant volume of litter was picked from the whole length of the river walk and was removed and disposed of appropriately - a pity that those who littered the place in the first instance didn't think to exercise their social conscience and do likewise.



There are major plans in the pipeline to enhance the river walk in conjunction with the development of the Erin Foods site - work is ongoing in this site and it is expected that the new store will open in the coming weeks. Of course a section of the river walk will be out of bounds when the proposed Thurles link road, crossing the Suir from Clongour to the Mill Road, becomes a reality. The plans are at a very advanced stage with Tipperary County Council having submitted the proposal for funding and much of the land acquisition work has also been undertaken at this stage.



For now though, the opportunity exists for those who removed the plants to return them to their original location. Is that too much to expect?