Down Syndrome Tipperary receives allocation through Coca Cola Thank You Fund

As young people across Ireland face an extended period of remote learning, 13 local community groups working directly with those most at risk over the coming months, have celebrated news that they will receive a grant share of this year’s €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

The successful Tipperary based non-profit organisation Down Syndrome Tipperary received €5,000 in funding. Down Syndrome Tipperary is made up of parents and family members working together to ensure all community members with Down syndrome can reach their full potential. They will use the funding to deliver “Acting to Adulthood”, an 11- week programme designed to encourage, enhance and build confidence in young adults with Down Syndrome, residing in Co. Tipperary, through the art of drama and music.

Currently works are at a very advanced stage with the provision of a new centre at Abbey Road, Thurles - the work in which is being undertaken on a voluntary basis by scores of people who have rowed in behind the project.

Marking a decade of support for youth-orientated community-based initiatives across the island of Ireland, this year’s 10th anniversary Fund focused on those disproportionately affected by the economic and socio-economic impact of the pandemic, with a record number of applications registered from all 32 counties.

Launched in August as “A Fund to help with young people’s recovery post COVID-19,” grants totally €100,000 were awarded by a panel of judges to projects seeking support for initiatives targeted at 16-25 year olds – to help build their resilience, meet the education gaps that exist and tackle the mental health challenges they’re facing today and will continue to face.

23 shortlisted groups pitched their ideas to the panel during a series of virtual judging sessions, with seven of the thirteen recipient organisations set to receive a grant of €10,000 for the development of their local project. They include; The Breen Centre (Antrim), Willowfield (Inner East Belfast), Enactus Ireland (Dublin), Club Óige Árainn Mhór (Donegal), BeLonG To Youth Services (Nationwide), Akina Dada Wa Afrika (AkiDwA) (Sister from Africa) (Dublin), and Buddy Bench Ireland (Kilkenny)

An additional six organisations also received €5,000 for their responsive project ideas following their pitch to the panel including; Greyscale Community Enterprises (L/Derry), Dreamscheme (Outer East Belfast), Down Syndrome Tipperary (Tipperary), Ablevision Ireland (Louth), Belmullet Swimming Club (Mayo) and Dublin City Farm and Ecology Centre (Dublin).

Thanking all the organisations who applied for the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, along with the judges who had the impossible task of selecting this year’s recipients Petre Sandru, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland said; “We have been recording year on year increases in the level of applications submitted to the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund since we launched the programme in 2011. This year has been like no other.

“For the first time, the Fund received applications from all 32 counties and while we are so proud to realise our goal of providing an all-island support to groups working with those most at risk in their local communities, it is a stark reminder of the impact the pandemic is having on our young people.

“This fund was set up to empower local community leaders and enable an expanding network of youth-orientated non-profit groups and organisations to effect change and never before has this been more important. For some young people, their future is dependent on the frontline work of these local heroes and as a business we’re committed to supporting their efforts towards Ireland’s recovery.

“In these difficult times we have seen the renewed importance of community spirit and while I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate this year’s recipients, I also want to encourage each and every community leader, charity group and sporting organisation who took the time to apply to this year’s special 10th anniversary Fund to continue their great work. The need far exceeded what was available in funding, but your innovative ideas are the solution.”

Joining the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund judging panel once again this year Lucy Masterson, Chief Executive of Coca-Cola Thank You Fund supporters Irish Youth Foundation closed by saying; “The announcement of this fund closes off what has been an unprecedentedly difficult year for all of us, but none more so than those young people who were already in a vulnerable position before the pandemic hit our shores.

“We are facing into a real battle as we work to rebuild out local communities - some of whom have been totally devastated as a result of the crisis. For some, the end of the crisis will allow them to return to some sense of normality, but for others their only glimmer of hope is the support of the hardworking frontline heroes in their local community, with projects made possible by this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.”

Since 2011 the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has now donated €1,155,000 to over 100 non-profit organisations involved in youth targeted community, social and education programmes across the island of Ireland.

For more information about the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund check out www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou