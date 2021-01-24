Cllr Jim Ryan calls for action with Thurles back entrances

“The council have not resurfaced any back entrances over the last number of years with the result that a number of them require attention urgently - Cllr Jim Ryan.

Independent Tipperary County Councillor for the Thurles area Cllr Jim Ryan has this week called on the Municipal District to look into resurfacing and installing lights into a number of back entrances in Thurles that have fallen into bad repair.



In a statement to this week's Tipperary Star, Cllr Ryan stated that there are a small number of back entrances in the town that badly need resurfacing and have not been repaired for many years.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan

This is an issue he has raised on numerous occasions at meetings of the Municipal District Council, but there is no specific funding available for back entrances - Thurles Town Council always provided a sum in their annual budget in the past, but the MD has not gone down the same road since the local councils were disbanded seven years ago and funding must come from the general pot instead.



“The council have not resurfaced any back entrances over the last number of years with the result that a number of them require attention urgently.



“ I know that money is an issue but I would ask the council to seek extra funding from the department to have these back entrances looked after. Hopefully areas such as Monakeeba, College Green, Cabragh Court, Oakfield Drive and Kennedy Park will be looked after if money becomes available,” Cllr Ryan said.