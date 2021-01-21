Archibishop Kieran O'Reilly wants a Church where women are listened to and respected

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly has written to the people of the Archdiocese, during what he describes as "a very difficult moment for our country" and has offered a personal ear to those who have suffered through the Mother and Baby Homes scandal.

In a letter to be read out at all Masses this weekend, Archbishop O'Reilly also paid tribute to all those frontline workers who he said have practicised "Christianity in action" as they endeavoured to help those in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought death, pain and suffering to many families in our Diocese and country. I wish to express my deep sadness and solidarity with all those affected by the Pandemic. We have also seen the courage, dedication and superhuman efforts of the frontline staff in nursing homes, hospitals, the public services, and, indeed, in every parish throughout our Diocese. What amazing lessons of Christianity-in-action we have seen and what an example these workers have set us, and especially for our children and young people.

"I pledge, and I ask you humbly to join me, to continue to pray daily both for all those affected by the virus but also to pray for continued health and strength for all frontline staff. I encourage all parishioners throughout the Diocese to keep regular contact, in the safest ways possible, (e.g. phone, social media) with those who live alone or with those who might be vulnerable in any way to the virus or to loneliness or depression.

And, he had a special word for women in the Church.

"The report on ‘Mother and baby homes’ reminds all of us that, working together, we must create a Church in our diocese which truly listens to, and respects, womanhood; a church which promotes a full and deep engagement with the voices of women; and which listens, and acts upon, equally, to the care, concerns, hopes and joys of both women and men in our Diocese. I pledge to do all that I can to ensure this happens through clear leadership in this regard," he writes.

