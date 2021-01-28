Bus Eireann n should be increasing services in rural Ireland, not cutting them’ – Deputy Jackie Cahill

If we are to ensure that rural Ireland is not left behind by a green policy agenda, then greater investment is needed in an integrated public transport service for rural Ireland.

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. has written to the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D. and requested political intervention to save the Bus Éireann X12 Limerick-Dublin route.

The Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD made contact with the Green Minister in advance of Bus Éireann’s planned closure of the route this coming Friday, January 29th. Deputy Cahill stated that rural Ireland needs greater investment in rural transport, through increased bus services and better rail links, in order to ensure a just transition to a greener, more sustainable future, not less.

Deputy Jackie Cahill

Commenting, Deputy Cahill said: “The people of the Nenagh and Roscrea areas are very concerned that come Friday, Bus Éireann will no longer be offering public transport to and from Limerick and Dublin. This is a major blow to rural Ireland to see our public transport provider cutting services to our main towns.”

“If we are to ensure that rural Ireland is not left behind by a green policy agenda, one that is very much needed to build a sustainable future for the generations coming after us, then greater investment is needed in an integrated public transport service for rural Ireland. In the case of north Tipperary, and Nenagh and Roscrea in particular, this would involve increased investment in Local Link, Bus Éireann services and the Ballybrophy line, not less.”

“I have been inundated with emails and calls from constituents affected by the cutting of the X12 route this week and as such, I have written to the Minister and asked for political intervention”, Cahill concluded.