Upperchurch windfarm moves a step closer

"A project such as this for a small, rural community like Upperchurch is the equivalent of an employer entering the area." - Deputy Jackie Cahill.

Upperchurch Windfarm has been granted a grid connection and related works planning, tipperarylive.ie has learned.

And, the news has been welcomed by Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill who understands that both applications were granted by An Bord Pleanala.

Deputy Cahill who also chairs the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has acknowledged that the decisions are a step in the right direction towards a sustainable form of living that also benefits rural communities and he contrasts this with the draconian decision to cease all peat harvesting on Bord na Móna bogs.

The Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D. said: “I am delighted today to confirm that the people of Upperchurch have succeeded with their windfarm applications to access a grid connection for the production and sale of renewable, community based energy. A project such as this for a small, rural community like Upperchurch is the equivalent of an employer entering the area. This means that local people will profit from the production of renewable energy locally, with all profits remaining in the community, being spent in the community, for the betterment of the community.”

“I have been working with groups for some time now that are interested in supporting and growing the production of community based power sources, be it windfarms like the Upperchurch one, or solar farms. I raised a number of issues affecting this renewable, green and sustainable industry with Minister Ryan last September also.”

“The State and its agencies need to be encouraged to make more sensible decisions like this, that are good for the environment and also very beneficial for the economy of rural communities. Permitting local investment in rural areas, where the profits of this investment remain in the area, means that people can afford to stay living in rural Ireland and raise their families here. It means that there is an economically viable option for life in rural areas that is also highly sustainable and actually good for our environment. This really is a win-win for the people of Upperchuch, Tipperary, and the environment.”

“Projects such as this are the way forward, where an alternative power source is identified and utilised, not the draconian measures we currently have against the production of peat for horticultural use. One is highly progressive and beneficial and the other is regressive and more harmful to our environment and economy than it is beneficial”, Cahill concluded.