Progress made on Jigsaw for Thurles as Technology Park is revealed as location

Deputy Jackie Cahill met with the Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler T.D. this week to discuss the progress of the Jigsaw Centre set to open in Thurles in the coming weeks.



Deputy Cahill has been advised that the lease on the premises has now been finalised with some minor fit out works to be completed and is also pleased to announce that recruitment of the local Thurles-based team is almost complete and that all services are available online through Jigsaw’s social media platforms, their website, and on 01 4727010 before the centre officially opens this Spring.



Commenting on this news the Thurles-based Fianna Fáil T.D. said:

“I spoke with Minister Mary Butler regarding the progress of the Jigsaw centre for Tipperary and I am pleased with the progress that is finally being made. The lease for Jigsaw’s Tipperary premises in Tipperary Technology Park, Thurles has now been finalised. This new premises is within walking distance of Thurles town centre and is very accessible for young people. Some minor fit out works have to be carried out and Jigsaw is currently going through the required procurement procedures to get that underway and concluded as soon as possible.”



“Recruitment of the local service team is nearing conclusion. The first members of the team will take up post in mid-April with the remainder starting in the following weeks. As soon as induction is complete the service will begin to see young people being facilitated on site.”



“Jigsaw currently offer expert Mental Health advice and support online to all young people aged 12 -25 years. Young people can contact Jigsaw during Level 5 Covid restrictions through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or by calling 01 4727010 regardless of where you live. You can also log on to wwwjigsaw.ie to chat online to a counsellor.”

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill (FF)

“I am very proud to have worked to deliver this centre for the young people of Tipperary since I was first elected to the Dáil in 2016. The young people of Tipperary need mental health supports such as this, now more than ever.