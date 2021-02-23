Browne's red alert on Tipperary Jigsaw hubs

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne is concerned for the rollout of the Jigsaw service in Co Tipperary, and questions whether the government intends to use online supports to replace physical premises, when it comes to mental health services.

This follows the Director of Communications for Jigsaw, refusing to confirm to Tipp Mid West Community Radio if plans to open two outreach hubs in Nenagh and Clonmel would actually go ahead.

Teachta Browne ( pictured above) said:

“This is a deeply worrying episode in the saga of Jigsaw’s introduction to Tipperary.

“Last November a local TD announced that a premises had been secured for the centre in Thurles.

“Later that month, I asked Minister Butler for an update on opening the centre. She told me the ‘the sign will be over Jigsaw’s door before Christmas’, and it will be ‘open just after Christmas’.

“That never happened, and the HSE told me in February that the recruitment process is continuing.

“Then last week we hear another TD make another announcement that a premises had been secured for the service in Thurles and that it could be up-and-running later this year – with no mention of the continued delays.

“Now we hear a director of Jigsaw refusing to confirm plans to establish two outreach hubs in the county, opting instead to laud the online approach.

“There are serious questions about the commitment to Jigsaw in Co Tipperary; and the TDs who habitually make announcements about the service need to tell us if their inside knowledge extends to the uncertainty about the provision of outreach hubs in Nenagh and Clonmel?

“In recent weeks I have written to all Oireachtas members seeking a unified approach on key matters of public concern. This is the approach that should be taken to this issue.

“After all, Jigsaw is about the wellbeing of our young people. It should not be a political football to be kicked around by two particular TDs.”





