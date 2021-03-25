Thurles Parish news

Catch up on all the parish news from Thurels this week

PALM SUNDAY

MASS TIMES: CATHEDRAL: Vigil Mass Saturday 7.00 p.m.; Sunday 11.00 a.m. & 7.00 p.m. Bóthar na Naomh Church: Sunday 9.00 a.m.

We invite you to cut a piece of palm and if you are joining us on either live stream or on the radio we will offer a Blessing of Palm. Blessed Palms will also be available in baskets in both churches following our Sunday Masses.

‘The Blessed Palms: As we place this palm in a special place in our home, may it be a reminder, Jesus, of your great unconditional love for each of us. May it be a source of protection for us all the year through.

Holy Week Ceremonies will be available on live stream from www.thurles parish.ie

CONTRITiON CEREMONY

As confessions will not take place in the lead up to Easter a CONTRITION CEREMONY will be included with 7.00 p.m. Mass on Monday March 29.



EUCHARISTIC ADORATION

The Blessed Sacrament will be exposed daily on the main altar in the Cathedral, Monday – Sunday incl., after 11.00 a.m. Mass until 5.00 p.m.

EASTER RAFFLE

Tickets on sale in the Parish Centre – all proceeds to the Restoration of Bishop Leahy Statue. Hamper prizes! (Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5).

HOLY WATER

If you need Holy Water please bring your container, filled with water to the Parish Centre for blessing.

WEEKLY ENVELOPE CONTRIBUTION

We are very grateful for your Weekly Offertory Contributions. Donation Boxes for the Weekly Offertory Collection are placed around the Cathedral and Bóthar na Naomh.



TRÓCAIRE

Trócaire asks for your help during Lent to fund lifesaving programmes around the world. Families in South Sudan need your support now more than ever. Please continue your support this Lent. Trócaire boxes available at the back of both churches. Information is available

on www.trocaire.org



RECENTLY DECEASED

Cornelius (Neil) Keogh, Eastleigh, Hampshire, U.K.

formerly The Bridge, Rahealty.

Denis Ryan (Philips), The Fields, Templederry.