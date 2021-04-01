Thurles parish news
Thurles Cathedral of the Assumption when crowds were permitted
EASTER CLERGY COLLECTION:
Is scheduled to take place next weekend, April 4. The money collected in each parish goes to a central diocesan fund from which all priests are paid. Jim, Joe and Vincent say ‘thank you’ for your continued support on behalf of all the Priests of the Archdiocese.
TRÓCAIRE:
Trócaire Boxes may be returned to the Parish Office.
FIRST CONFESSIONS:
Congratulations to all the children from our Parish Schools who recently received their First Confession.
EASTER RAFFLE:
Tickets on sale in the Parish Centre – all proceeds to the Restoration of Bishop Leahy Statue. Winners will be notified on Thursday morning, April 1.
RECENTLY DECEASED:
The following were prayed for at all Masses in Thurles parish recently:
Mary Gleeson, née Ryan, Tarmon Drive.
Willie Shanahan, Foilagoul, Upperchurch.
Andrew O’Brien, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow.
Edward (Eddie) Markey, Bessbrook, County Armagh. Anna Fitzgerald, née Cahill,
Clondalkin, Dublin formerly Thurles.
