Thurles parish news

Check out all your news from the parish right here

EASTER CLERGY COLLECTION:

Is scheduled to take place next weekend, April 4. The money collected in each parish goes to a central diocesan fund from which all priests are paid. Jim, Joe and Vincent say ‘thank you’ for your continued support on behalf of all the Priests of the Archdiocese.



TRÓCAIRE:

Trócaire Boxes may be returned to the Parish Office.



FIRST CONFESSIONS:

Congratulations to all the children from our Parish Schools who recently received their First Confession.



EASTER RAFFLE:

Tickets on sale in the Parish Centre – all proceeds to the Restoration of Bishop Leahy Statue. Winners will be notified on Thursday morning, April 1.



RECENTLY DECEASED:

The following were prayed for at all Masses in Thurles parish recently:

Mary Gleeson, née Ryan, Tarmon Drive.

Willie Shanahan, Foilagoul, Upperchurch.

Andrew O’Brien, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow.

Edward (Eddie) Markey, Bessbrook, County Armagh. Anna Fitzgerald, née Cahill,

Clondalkin, Dublin formerly Thurles.