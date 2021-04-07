Thurles Parish News - An Hour of Hope from the Cathedral

HOUR OF HOPE

An hour for you, within these Covid times, to experience the pathway to calm, gratitude, togetherness and hope in your life, through time out for listening, prayer, reflection and song. We invite you to join Marianne Dwyer and Fr. Jim Purcell on-line in the Sacred Surroundings of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday April 16 from 8pm – 9pm. The link is

www.thurlesparish.ie.

HOLY WATER

If you need Holy Water please bring your container, filled with water to the Parish Centre for blessing.



NEWLY BAPTISED

Páidí Liam Collins, Borrisoleigh.



RECENTLY DECEASED

Prayed for at all Massea at the weekend were:

Michael (Stabby) Stapleton, Kennedy Park, formerly St.

Ita’s Terrace, Bohernanave. Teresa Coffey, Lower Main Street, Borrisoleigh.

Ruth Butler Oak Rd, Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny. Dermot John Daly, Cahir, formerly Monadreen. Frances Brody, Ruan, Co. Clare