Find out at the MIC Student Experience Virtual Sessions for Thurles and Limerick campus

The MIC Student Experience virtual sessions, set to take place on the 1 and 2 of June, will see students from both MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles, and graduates who are now pursuing a range of further study and career paths, talk about college life. The free-flowing in conversation sessions will cover topics such as how to navigate the transition to third-level education, tips on managing finances, sporting and social life at MIC and much more. Session participants will also talk about their programme of study.

According to Dr Geraldine Brosnan, MIC Director of Student Life, “Students today are looking for the complete college experience – an excellent education, great student supports, a vibrant student scene and a good balance between college work and recreational time. The MIC Student Experience sessions will be an ideal opportunity for CAO Change of Mind applicants to get an insight into what college life at MIC is all about.”

Dr Brosnan adds that MIC prides itself on offering excellence in teaching, learning and research, and under the normal run of events offers plenty of opportunities to get involved in sporting, cultural and social activities.

Highly sought-after degrees combined with extremely responsive student services means that students get a rounded education at MIC and are supported every step of the way. The teaching and learning experience along with cultural, sporting and artistic opportunities, as well as welfare and support services such as health facilities, counselling and pastoral care, are what makes the MIC student experience so unique.

According to Emma Byrne, 1 Year BA in Education, Gaeilge and Business Studies student in MIC Thurles, “Although college life consisted of a laptop and home this year, I still felt a sense of belonging to MIC. The approachable lecturers, realistic deadlines and shorter days made my first year very enjoyable. I found Irish grinds with MIC provided support and gave me lots of confidence with the language. MIC is a student-centred college that prioritises us – I am really looking forward to life in MIC Thurles with friends when things get back to normal!”

A large part of the student experience is engagement with the students’ union. The Mary I Students’ Union (MISU) plays a key role in giving students a voice, helping them to use it, and enriching the college experience. The benefits of having an active students’ union are many and varied – MISU gives students a say in their own student/college life, they create a positive college experience for students, help students to integrate into MIC and facilitate extra-curricular activities for students.

For many student’s involvement in sport is what makes their college experience. MIC has a proud sporting history with many students, and alumni, making their mark having represented county and country in various sports including GAA, hockey, rugby, athletics, handball, soccer and rowing. Many current and past students are playing at county-level in Gaelic games and individuals are excelling in a number of sports at national and international level including Ciara Griffin (Ireland women’s rugby), Roísín Upton (Ireland women’s hockey) and Amy O ’Donoghue (middle distance runner for Ireland) to name but a few. The MIC senior hurling team have won the Fitzgibbon Cup twice. Indeed, MIC recently introduced Elite Sports Scholarships open to all students who have excelled in their chosen sport.

MIC strives to enrich the lives of the students and staff through introducing art into the surroundings, hosting cultural events and fostering an atmosphere where the community can express itself. There are numerous opportunities for students to participate in informal productions and public performances. The College has a particularly active drama society, the MIC Dramatic Arts Society (MIDAS), which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 and the MIC Limerick campus boasts a 510-seat theatre, the Lime Tree Theatre, which plays host to the best in local, national and international performing arts.

MIC also boasts a community radio station designed for the third-level students of Limerick. Wired FM, which recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary, is always looking for volunteers who want to try their hand at student broadcasting.

According to Station Manager, Ray Burke, “Wired FM offers so many opportunities for the learning and development of students. Not only do we provide a source of specially tailored programming for student listeners, but the content is produced by students for students. It’s a forum for the cross pollination and exchange of ideas, especially with Wired's unique set up, where there are multiple colleges and campuses involved in the partnership.”

Both the MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles campuses are within walking distance of social and cultural hubs making both campuses great places to live and study and offer students the complete college experience.

According to Bachelor of Arts graduate, Tina ODwyer, “Choosing MIC was one of the best decisions I have ever made. MIC is a diverse place where you are constantly given chances to broaden your horizons academically as well as opportunities to grow as a person.”