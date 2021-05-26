Clonmel woman went on shoplifting spree in Thurles and Templemore

A Tipperary woman who went on a shoplifting spree in the Thurles area last year, was ordered to pay compensation and undergo a probation report.

Rebecca Buck, of 31 Cooleen Close, Clonmel, appeared before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles district court, charged with multiple incidents of shoplifting in Thurles and Templemore.



On December 16, 2020, Ms Buck took two bottles of Santa Rita wine from Tesco, Liberty Square, Thurles, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Ms Buck also took two chord cushions, four cans of Smirnoff and coke, one JML finishing touch flawless product, and a pack of alcopops. The total value was €86.22.

On December 17, 2020, Ms Buck again entered the same Tesco and stole one bottle of Santa Rita wine, worth €7. The property was not recovered.



On June 27, 2020, Ms Buck entered Centra, Templemore, and took five Le Coq cocktail bottles, one large Smirnoff Ice, two glasses of Gordon’s pre-mix gin and tonic, two impulse spray deodorants, one tube of Veet cream, all with a total value of €40. Ms Buck admitted taking the items, but the property was not recovered.



On March 16, 2020, Ms Buck took one carton of Avonmore milk from O’Dwyer’s, Stradavoher, Thurles, valued at €1.30.



On March 24, 2020, she entered Maher’s Pharmacy, Liberty Square, Thurles, and took two Nivea men’s shower gel, (€8), one mitchum roll-on (€3.45), one Kiss gel fantasy rock (€7.95), and one Luna hair care repair (€16). Ms Buck was identified using CCTV. She was stopped nearby and the property was recovered and returned.



Ms Buck entered Camby’s filling station in Templemore on March 15, 2020, and took one bottle of WKD vodka, two tins of Druids cider, total value of €25.

Ms Buck pleaded guilty to all matters. She has 32 previous convictions, relating to theft, assault and obstructing a peace officer.



Solicitor Patrick Cadell said she admitted her participation in all these offences.

“She was very frank,” he said. “She teamed up with another person. Both of them were no good for each other. She has left the Templemore area, and is completing a residential treatment course. She has been out of trouble for a considerable period of time.”



Mr Cadell estimated all the thefts came to €159.30 in total.

Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty plea, but “her record is quite bad.”

Ms Buck was ordered to come up with compensation and undergo a probation report by October 5 next.