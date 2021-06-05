MIC Teachers Summer School to welcome globally renowned speakers

The three day event will also investigate ways in which teachers can improve the learning and life chances of young people at primary and post-primary level.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) is hosting a virtual summer school from its Thurles campus from June 15 - 17.



Featuring renowned international educationalists, Pasi Sahlberg and Michael Fullan, the MIC Thurles Summer School will reflect on the past year and explore how education has changed and adapted in a year unlike any other.



The three day event will also investigate ways in which teachers can improve the learning and life chances of young people at primary and post-primary level.



The MIC Thurles Summer School is aimed at teachers, researchers, student teachers, parents, support service and policymakers, as well as anyone with an interest in exploring how teaching and learning can be improved.

Leading educationalists Pasi Sahlberg and Michael Fullan will deliver two keynote addresses as part of the fascinating line-up for the event.



Pasi Sahlberg, the former director general of the Finnish education system, will explore the future of schools and teacher-powered education systems, as well as exploring how Finland’s trust-based school system works in practice.



Michael Fullan, the Global Leadership Director at New Pedagogies for Deep Learning and former Dean of the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, will focus on his recent publication, ‘The Right Drivers for Whole System Success’, in which he explores, among other topics, the importance of Wellbeing and Learning.



The MIC Thurles Summer School will also hear from leading figure from across the Irish education system. Teresa Griffin, CEO of National Council for Special Education (NCSE), Mary O’Sullivan, Chair of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and Tomás Ó Ruairc Director of the Teaching Council, as well as Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children, and Adam Harris, founder and CEO of AsIAm will gather together online on June 16 to discuss inclusive education and how best to ensure a quality learning experience for all learners.



The Summer School will also explore the place of middle leadership in primary and post-primary schools across Ireland. Teachers currently enrolled on MIC’s postgraduate programmes on Middle Leadership and Mentoring, as well as Mary Nihill, Director of the Centre for School Leadership (CSL) and Páiric Clerkin, CEO of the Irish Primary Principals' Network (IPPN), will discuss the important role of middle leadership in schools and the ways in which it can benefit both teachers and students.

The schedule of events can be found on the MIC website.

Each event will be held over MS Teams and are free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Don't miss this great opportunity.