Thurles parish news and notes

ACCORD THURLES

Volunteers are needed to support the provision of evening counselling appointments by Accord counsellors. If you have some time on weekday evenings to be present in the Accord Centre while counselling appointments are taking place, we would appreciate hearing from you. Contact @ 0504 22279 for details.

Raise the Roof Lotto

The first draw of the “Raise the Roof” Lotto will take place on June 17 next. You can join for as little as €2 per week (for one line) or a maximum of €5 per week (for 3 lines) with the jackpot growing every week if not won. Any week that the lotto is not won will see a draw for a cash prize. We know that it has been a very difficult and challenging year for everyone and we in Thurles parish really appreciate all the help and support that we continue to receive.

The Cathedral is a very costly building to maintain, and we must again turn to the people of our parish and the Archdiocese to assist with the significant cost of reroofing. Go to www.thurlesparish.ie and click on the “Join Lotto” button. This will bring you to a secure webpage where you can choose your numbers and sign up to the lotto.



John McCormack, Cathedral Reroofing Project Committee member will be in the Parish Office, next Tuesday, June 8 to answer any questions you might have regarding the Lotto. Feel free to call in for a chat! We thank you for your support and great interest in this new fundraising venture.

Recently Deceased

*Noreen Maher, née Gleeson, Kennedy Park.

* Kitty Slattery, née

McLoughlin, Fontenoy Terrace, formerly Upperchurch.

*Mary Cummins, née Boilson, Grawn, Two Mile Borris.

*John O’Connell, Killenaule.

*Thomas McGrath, Gurthrue, New Inn.

JUNE CLERGY COLLECTION

The June clergy collection took place in the parish of Thurles last weekend June 5/6. The money collected in each parish goes to a central diocesan fund from which all the priests are paid.

Fathers Jim, Joe and Vincent say ‘thank you’ for your continued support on behalf of the Priests of the Archdiocese. They greatly appreciate your generosity, but understand during these times, if you are unable to contribute towards the Clergy Collection.

Any remaining envelopes can still be left into the Parish Centre or in the collection boxes at Masses during next weekend. A big thank you for your continued outstanding support.

Thurles Squash Club

With some restrictions lifted since Monday last June 7, we are delighted to say that the squash courts in Thurles are now open.

While not the complete opening, none the less, being able to get back on court is a welcome relief.

Under the current guidelines, solo squash training is permitted, as well as two members from the same household being allowed to train together on court.

Individual coaching with our registered club coach is also permitted.

We ask everyone coming back to squash to continue wearing mask and using the sanitise stations inside the pavillion.

Thurles Musical Society

Having endured a very difficult eighteen months with no opportunity to perform; with our 2020 show Made in Dagenham having been cancelled; and no possibility of our annual show in 2021; we are delighted to announce that our members will be taking part in a special Association of Irish Musical Societies virtual on-line concert to be broadcast during the summer on the AIMS website.

Basically, we will perform a musical number (Facade from Jekyll and Hyde has been chosen after much consideration) and this will be uploaded to the concert schedule and broadcast alongside other hits from the shows from other societies throughout the country.

All Covid-19 health and safety guideliness and protocols will be followed during recording and filming which takes palce on June 17 and 21 - the recording and filming take place separately with groups of no more than 15 being present at any time.

This is an exciting opportunity for our members who are currently learning their lines by themselves and getting ready for the cameras. We'll keep you posted.

Thurles Gaels

It’s only a matter of days now before a return to action for the adult hurlers. At the time of writing our u11’s were readying themselves for a visit from Roscrea. The summer is well and truly here and the start of our second Monthly Draw fundraiser.

Junior Hurling: The lads have been putting in a great effort working towards a mid July Championship start. This Saturday we host Loughmore Castleiney with a 7.30pm throw in. The good news is their will be tickets available for these matches, entry will only be made with an official ticket. An announcement will be made so keep your eyes peeled.



Juveniles: The Little Stars Academy for U5’s continues at a rate of knots. That training is every Saturday at 10.30am if you would like to bring your little star. The first competitive games are just around the corner for our u15’s, 13’s and the u11’s will have games ran by Mid-Tipp Coiste na nÓg for developing players. No score will be kept with young whistlers from the host clubs refereeing the games. This is a brilliant idea and could go some way to helping solve our shortage of referee’s.



Monthly Draw: Its just our second draw and happily we have very little promotion to do as all the tickets were sold in two days. This is a huge success for the club with fundraising a necessary evil finding a simple idea can be very hard. The juvenile club appear to have found a real gem here, congrats to all involved in bringing this to life, thanks to all who help with the running of it. Also thanks to all who make the all important donations to the prize funds.

Na Sairsealaigh Durlas Eile

Cahill Cup: In the Preliminary Round of the Cahill Cup our Dan Breen team play Clonakenny tonight Wednesday June 9th at 20:00 in Clonakenny.

County Hurling League: In Division 1 of the County Hurling League, we play JK Brackens this Sunday June 12th at 12:00 in Templemore.

Junior: In Division 1 of the Mid Junior Hurling League, we face Loughmore-Castleiney this Friday June 11th at 20:00 in The Outside Field. This Saturday June 12th, we play Killea in Division 3 of the Mid Junior Hurling League at 20:00 in The Outside Field.

Club Lotto: Our club lotto draw takes place each Wednesday and you can play by following the link on our social media pages and website. This is a very important way of supporting your club.

Club Membership: Club Membership 2021 Prices are as follows- Minor Player (U18) €40. Adult Playing Member €100. Adult Non-Playing Member €35. OAP €25. Membership can be paid online via our website. Anyone who is unable to pay online can contact Club Registrar Ger Donnelly. We are encouraging everyone to pay their club membership.

Tipperary: Best of luck to the Tipperary hurlers who play Waterford in the final round of the National League on Sunday. Best of luck to the Tipperary footballers who play Longford in the Division 3 Relegation Play-off on Sunday.